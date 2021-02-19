Kwara Shuts Down 10 Christian Schools Over Hijab Controversy

89 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kwara State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 10 Christian missionary schools in the state over a controversy that trailed the stopping of Muslim students from wearing Hijab to the schools.

The state government ordered the closure to calm the tension that had enveloped the state’s capital of Ilorin over the banning of the students from entering the schools with Hijab.

Some Muslims organisations were said to have called the state government’s attention to the Hijab ban and demanded that female Muslim students be allowed to attend classes with their veils.

The affected schools are: C&S College, ST. Anthony College, ECWA School, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, Bishop Smith Secondary School, CAC Secondary School, St. Barnabas Secondary School, St. John School, St. Williams Secondary School and St. James Secondary School.

All the schools are said to be situated in Ilorin.

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, announced closure of the schools in a statement on Friday.

Adeosun said the closure, “comes as a government committee comprising representatives of the Muslim and Christian communities meets today to iron out the differences between the two communities.

“Further communication will be issued to inform members of the public on the development.

“Government calls for calm and urges parents and religious leaders to avoid actions or comments that may further split the two communities.”

The closure is the outcome of the marathon meeting held between the state government and religious leaders in the state on Thursday.