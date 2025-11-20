Kwara Shuts Schools Indefinitely Over Attacks

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kwara State Government has ordered the immediate closure of schools in four local government areas due to growing security concerns in the affected communities.

The decision was announced by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State, in a circular issued on Wednesday.

According to the circular, signed by NUT Chairman Yusuf Agboola, schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Ekiti LGAs are to remain closed until further notice.

Agboola explained that the directive was given by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development following fresh security threats in Kwara South.

“The decision was occasioned by the security challenges ravaging the area and the efforts of the government to control the situation. Treat this information as important and with the urgency it deserves, as it emanated from the ministry,” the circular read.

School heads and teachers were assured that further instructions would be communicated as the situation develops.

The move follows a deadly attack on a church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, on Tuesday night, which left three worshippers dead and over 35 people abducted.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq visited the community on Wednesday and announced plans to request the establishment of a Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Army and a Mobile Police Squadron in Eruku to boost security.

Speaking during his visit, Abdulrazaq disclosed that he had discussions with the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, on the need for urgent security measures to address the crisis in the area.

“It is indeed unfortunate what happened yesterday despite all the effort we have been making. Our main purpose here is to commiserate with the people of the community. All the security agencies are on this. The President had to cancel his trip to the G-20 because of this incident and that of Kebbi State. So the President is aware and we are on top of the situation,” Abdulrazaq said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, has released the names of girls earlier abducted during an attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

They are:

Senior Secondary School 2A – Fatima Sani Zimri, Hafsat Ibrahim, Nana Firdausu Jibril, Masauda Yakubu Romo.

Senior Secondary School 2B – Hauwa Saleh, Hauwau Umar Imam.

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B – Salima Garba Umar, Salima Sani Zimri, Amina G. Umar, Rashida Muhammad Dingu, Saliha Umar, Aisha Usman, Jamila Iliyasu, Maryam Illiyasu, Najaatu Abdullahi, Zainab Kolo.

Junior Secondary School 3A – Surraya Tukur, Hafsat Umar Yalmo, Maryam Usman, Amina Illiyasu, Ikilima Suleman.

Junior Secondary School 2 – Khadija Nazifi, Hauwa’u Iliyasu, Hauwa’u Lawali, Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim.

A total of 25 girls were abducted during the incident.