Kyari Hails Buhari’s Infrastructure Revolution As AKK Gas Pipes Arrive Itakpe

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari has hailed the infrastructure revolution under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari said this on his Twitter handle while confirming the arrival of pipes at Itakpe for the implementation of the $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project.

The NNPC had on Thursday began the movement of pipes from Warri to Itakpe for the construction works on the 40-inch x 614km AKK Gas Pipeline project.

The project had been conceptualized as an integral part of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan and approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2008 was flagged-off by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 30 last year

The project expected to gulp the sum of $2.8bn is expected to boost growth and revive moribund industries in Nigeria upon completion.

The NNPC had commenced the first haulage of pipes through train from Warri to Itakpe for the AKK gas project.

The pipes were transported by train using the standard guage lines. The train left Warri at 11:05am on Thursday to Itakpe which is a journey of about eight hours at 50 kilometers per hour.

About 96 pieces of 40 inch pipes were transported by the first haulage train on Thursday.

Confirming the arrival, Kyari said that the pipes arrived Itakpe at exactly 10:25pm on Thursday.

He said this was done at less cost, and faster delivery time.

The movement of the pipes through the standard guage lines, according to the GMD was done in a manner that is safer and ensure the protection of Nigerian roads.

He said, “We congratulate our team on the arrival at 10:25pm of AKK gas project line pipes by rail from Warri to Itakpe.

“Less cost,faster delivery time, safer, protecting our roads and more. The infrastructure revolution is paying up.”

The NNPC GMD had during an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER said the project would would enable the country have a trans-Nigerian pipeline in place.

This, he stated, would lead to increased supply of gas into the network such that consumers in the East and in the West and in the West African sub-region and across the transnational pipeline into the North of the country will be energized.

He said the end result will be more industrial growth, more creation of jobs, while power will be delivered to many moribund industries.

When these happens, he said the project would ultimately bring in the required development that the country needs to have from its gas resources.

The NNPC Boss said, “This is the year of gas. It means that we will focus on gas, to deliver gas into the domestic market.

“The OB3 and the expansion of the Lagos Escravos Pipeline System 2, so that it can extend all the way to West Africa and potentially to Morocco at the end of the tunnel, and the combination of this with the delivery of the AKK.

“We will have a trans-Nigerian pipeline in place, and this will enable increased supply of gas into the network such that consumers in the East and in the West and in the West African sub-region and across the transnational pipeline into the North of the country will be energized.

“And the end result will be more industrial growth, more jobs will be created, power will be delivered to many moribund industries and, ultimately, it will bring in the required development that our country needs to have from our gas resources.

“We have never paid this much attention to it and getting this done within the calendar period that we have put out by ourselves, a maximum of 36 months and minimum of 34 months; and once this is delivered you will see the expansion in capacity.”