Kyari Leads NNPC Delegation To Discuss Energy Security At Africa Petroleum Congress

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, is currently leading a delegation from the NNPC to the 8th African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition.

The event which is holding in Luanda, Angola is coming at a time of soaring global energy security challenges.

The energy challenges which is primarily induced by the Russia-Ukraine war has led to an increase in crude oil price to over $100 per barrel in the international market.

Kyari is being accompanied to the conference by the NNPC Ltd Group Executive Director, Adokiye Tombomieye among other top officials of the NNPC.

The event will take place from May 16th and 19th and will feature a high-level strategic three-day rhree days of high-level strategic conference including keynote speeches, panel discussions, trade exhibitions as well as a series of social functions to allow participants to network in an enjoyable atmosphere.

It would also feature discussions from exploration to distribution, production, refining and transport of oil and gas, as well as finance and different support services.

The African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition is established as the largest and the most influential oil and gas event in Africa.

It seeks to provide investors the opportunity to have deeper information and knowledge of the oil and gas industry in Africa.