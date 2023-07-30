Kyari, Saudi Deputy Energy Minister Meet On Energy Transition, Gas Development

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari has held a meeting with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Energy for Development & Excellence Ahmed El-Zahrani and Dr Nasir Al-Qahtani who is the Assistant Minister for Electricity and Renewables in Riyadh.

Advertisement

Discussions at the meeting centered on matters of common interest on energy transition, gas development, bilateral assistance and furthering partnership with the Saudi Aramco.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari in a Meeting with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Energy for Development & Excellence Ahmed El-Zahrani and Dr Nasir Al-Qahtani who is the Assistant Minister for Electricity and Renewables in Riyadh

With the transition of the NNPC into a Limited Company, the focus of the current management led by the Kyari in line with Nigeria’s quest for energy transitioning is to develop the country’s natural gas for the export market.

With attention shifting from fossil fuel to more cleaner energy sources, the NNPC Ltd is leading Nigeria’s drive for more investments that would unlock these energy sources.

Nigeria’s quest for energy transitioning is to develop its natural gas for the export market.

Advertisement

Nigeria has a reserve base of 36.97 billion barrels of oil and 208.83 trillion cubic feet of gas which represents.

In all, Nigeria controls 33 percent of Africa’s total gas reserves of 620 tcf.