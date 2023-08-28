Labour Party Accuses Imo Govt Of Attacking State Office

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the Imo State Government of being behind the attack on its party office in the state.

The party office located along Wetheral road in the heart of the state capital, Owerri, was allegedly attacked by thugs which saw campaign posters and banners of the guber candidate of the party, Athan Achonu, the presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other party insignia destroyed.

According to a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the attack occurred at the early hours of Monday. He alleged that the police in company of thugs and under the directives of the state government carried out the attack.

He said, “At the early hours of today, Monday 28 August, the Imo state Secretariat of the Labour Party has once more been attacked by the police and thugs allegedly by the directives of the state government.

“The state chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Callistus Ihejiagwa had earlier sent an SOS to the public informing Nigerians to come to the aid of the party which at the time was at the mercy of the attackers who comprised of over a hundred thugs and the accompanying men of the Police Force.

“In a voice mail sent to our party headquarters later, the state chairman of the party said we have been invaded by the thugs and policemen under the directives of Hope Uzodinma, they have pulled down all our flags, pulled down the banners of Peter Obi, pulled down the banners of our governorship candidate, seized people’s phone, beat people up, and committed all manners of atrocities just now in our office.

“He said when he confronted them, they said they were under directives by the state government to pulled down Peter Obi and Senator Athan’s billboards but particularly that of Obi.

“He said they were instructed to target Obi’s billboard everywhere in the city.

“One of the assaulted members of the party is presently hospitalized after the brutality meted at us. We are calling on the whole world to hear our predicament and come to our aid. The government is now hounding every opposition element in the state. “