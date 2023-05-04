Labour Party Faction Suspends Kenneth Okonkwo, 11 Others For Anti-party Activities

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has suspended one of the Spokesperson of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo over anti-party activities.

The National Executive Council led by Apapa has suspended Okonkwo, and 11 other party executives over what it described as unruly behaviour against Alhaji Lamidi Apapa’s leadership which includes issuing a statement without the authority of the party.

The suspension was announced in a communique issued at the end of the party’s NEC meeting one of its meetings on Wednesday in Bauchi State.

The communique partly reads: “That the NEC in session also considers the action of twelve (12) of its members namely: Obiora Ifo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Pst. Mrs Adebayo Ekong, Com. P.G. Igene, Egnr. Adeola Adebanjo, Pst. Funke Awolowo, Sam Emeka Okpala, Barr. Folusho Leigh, Folakemi Collins, Com. Olubunmi Adesanya, Lanre Adenuga and Dr Olatubosun Oswald for their anti-party activities and unruly behaviour against the party leadership which include issuing statements without the authority of the party.”

“The NEC in session, therefore, suspended them from the party.”

Confirming the suspension of other members who attended the NEC meeting convened by Barr Julius Abure on 18th April 2023 in Asaba, Delta state,the party stated

“The National Executive Council also examined the anti-party activities of some of its members and resolved as follows:

“Reaffirmed and upheld the decision of the Ogun state executive of Labour Party that earlier expelled Mr. Kehinde Shogunle, Engr. Akinpelu Shogunle, Engr. Lukmon Jagun Abiodun, Mr. Tokunbo Peters, Bukola Shoyooye, Barr. Oluwafemi Ibiayo, Feson Gbadebo, Dayo Folarin, Adeshina Shojobi, Bamjoko Ajekpe, Tuned Taiwo, Olatunde Abolade, Abosede Lamidi, Malik Olaleye, Adesegun Banmodu, Rev. Olufolabi Adebayo, over their failure to pay memberships dues for over six (6) months thus contravening Articles 9 (3) of LP constitution 2019 as amended and thus forfeited their membership,” it added.

The faction, however, pardoned the Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his vice, Datti Baba-Ahmed for attending the ‘illegal’ Asaba NEC meeting.

Others pardoned alongside Obi and Datti include Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, Mrs. Ladi Illiya, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Chief Innocent Okeke Agumba, Mrs. Dudu Manuga and Abia State governor-elect, Mr Alex Otti.