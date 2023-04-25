Labour Party Factional Chairman Moves To Withdraw Petitions At Election Tribunal

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has allegedly perfected plans to withdraw the party’s petition at the Presidential Elections’ Petition Tribunal.

Advertisement

The acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiorah Ifoh, made this known in a statement titled ‘DANGER ALERT’ released on Tuesday.

Ifoh said the move was the latest attempt by the breakaway faction to destroy the party.

“This morning, our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election,” the statement partly read.

He listed Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anselem Eragbe and Abayomi Arabambi erstwhile National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, National Youth Leader and National Publicity Secretary respectively amongst others for colluding with the factional chairman to derail the party.

“We had long suspected that moles were planted to sabotage the efforts of the party to offer Nigerians an alternative to the wicked and clueless governance in place today, but the desperation to satisfy their pay master are beginning to threaten our common peace and of course our democracy.

Advertisement

“Approaching the tribunals to withdraw all the cases lodged by Labour Party candidates across board is the height of subterfuge and treachery, and Nigerians will resist this ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil,” the statement added.

The LP acting spokesperson called on the Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the police to arrest” these enemies of democracy”

“The leadership of the Labour Party is therefore calling on the tribunals to disregard any letter emanating from our suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade to the effect that all our cases are to be withdrawn. We are also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard such letters from these ex officials of our party asking for the withdrawal of Peter Obi’s petition,” he said.