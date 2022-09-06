Labour Party Fingers PDP-led Enugu Govt In Weekend Attack On Members 

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the political climate gradually becames heated ahead of the 2023 general election, the Labour Party has accused the Enugu State Government and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring last weekend’s attack on its members while holding a meeting in the state.

The LP national publicity secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, made the allegation in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He described the attack as not only alarming but also disturbing, wondering why some politicians are primitive enough to sponsor attacks on members of the opposition.

The LP alleged that one Anih, the Administrator of the Community Secretariat, who is a card carrying member of the PDP, forcefully ejected the LP members who did plan to hold the meeting at the Community Secretariat.

“Our party’s attention was drawn to a coordinated Gunmen attacks on Sunday 5th day of September 2022 on members of the Labour Party (LP) who were holding a meeting in Awgu Community, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State,” the statement read.

“It is quite alarming and disheartening that at this point in the political space of Nigeria, some Politicians are yet primitive enough to sponsor attack on party members of the opposition in a meeting.

“The frightening and violent attack was a great proof of the embarrassing loss of hope for those in opposition to LP .

“It is not in any kind of doubt that the public opinion very strongly believe that Enugu State Government is implicated in the attack

“Meanwhile , LP is of the opinion that the Enugu State Law Enforcement Agencies would be alert enough to prevent a needless repeat of this barbaric political sponsored attack on the opposition in the State

“We challenge the PDP in Enugu State to demonstrate that all Citizens are safe in Enugu State

“This time around no life was lost to the attack but it is more responsible for the Government of Enugu State to show the people of the State that it has no plans for political violence towards 2023,” he added.

Four gunmen had on Sunday invaded the Agwu community secretariat when LP members were holding a meeting, shooting sporadically in the air and leaving party members scampering to safety.