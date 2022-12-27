Labour Party Kicks As Atiku/Obi’s Campaign Posters Flood Bauchi

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was an ensuing confusion in Bauchi State as people woke up to posters of both the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his former Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) flooding the Bauchi metropolis.

It was gathered that the posters were those of 2019 when both candidates were on joint ticket on the platform of the PDP.

While there have been rumours that Obi could step down at any moment for Atiku in some parts of the North, many people felt that was the case when the posters flooded the state.

Frantic efforts were made to ascertain the true situation leading to an unscheduled press conference organised by the leader of the Obi/Datti Coalition, Elder Musa Abel, who dissociated the Labour Party from the PDP.

Abel told journalists in Bauchi that the perpetrators realised the soaring popularity of the Labour Party presidential candidate hence their mischief to mislead the people.

“The attention of the Coalition of Obidatti Support groups in Bauchi State has been drawn to a deliberate misinformation campaign carried out by some persons who are bent on misdirecting teeming Obidients in Bauchi state.

“It is aimed at frustrating the obvious victory of HE Peter Obi at the Presidential Election,” he said.

According to him, “This is an attempt at taking advantage of the popularity of HE Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and aligning him with a different party to our detriment.

“They claim that these were 2019 posters and the persons who placed them were not aware that HE Peter Obi is no more in the PDP, which calls for serious concern.

“Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Ahmed Datti are soaring in popularity as Nigerians are clamouring for a genuine turnaround.

“We call on our teeming support groups to intensify mobilisation and sensitization of the campaign, especially at the grassroots as we consolidate on our gains,” he said.