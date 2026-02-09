Labour Party Locked Out Of Official Social Media Accounts After Leadership Battle

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Labour Party says it is presently not operating any social media account, advising the general public not to be misled by false dissemination of information on its behalf.

This is contained in a statement issued by Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the party’s Interim National Chairman on Monday in Abuja.

Asogwa said that the attention of the leadership of the party had been drawn to a fake X (formerly Twitter) account operating under the name “Nigeria Labour Party (LP)” with the handle @NewsLp26689.

He said that a review of the said account revealed that it was created sometime in January 2026, shortly after the Federal High Court judgment affirming Sen. Nenadi Usman as the interim national chairman of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Labour Party’s only known social media accounts on Facebook and X, which are currently not in use, are as follows: Facebook: Labour Party-Nig – with approximately 12,000 followers and X: LabourPartyNG with about 839,000 followers.

Advertisement

“Following the recent Federal High Court judgment affirming Sen. Usman’s leadership of the party, the Labour Party has formally written to the erstwhile leadership to hand over these official social media accounts.

“The party remains hopeful that this process will be concluded peacefully and without rancour.

“Once the accounts are fully retrieved or restored, the general public will be duly informed,” Asogwa said.

According to him, all official communications, in the interim, are conveyed strictly through duly-approved press statements issued from the Office of the Interim National Chairman.

“Should this mode of communication change, the public will be appropriately notified.

Advertisement

“In view of the foregoing, the general public is hereby warned to disregard any information emanating from the so-called “Nigeria Labour Party (LP)” account with the handle @NewsLp26689.

“The account is a parody and is not authorised by the leadership of the Labour Party,” he said.

Asogwa conveyed the party’s appreciation to the media for their vigilance, professionalism and unbiased reportage on matters concerning Labour Party.