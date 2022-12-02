Labour Party National Executive Voids Doyin Okupe’s Expulsion

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Executive Council of the Labour Party has voided the expulsion of Dr. Doyin Okupe, the Director-General of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), who was expelled from the party on Thursday by the Ogun State chapter of the party.

The National Secretary of Labour Party, Umar Farouk, who disclosed this at a news conference, said that the Ogun State chapter of the party acted outside of its constitutional powers, adding that the party has internal conflict resolution mechanism it uses to address cases against party members.

“The party has internal conflict resolution mechanism of handling cases against party members as enshrined in the party’s constitution. Therefore, the suspension of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the party by the Ogun State chapter is null and void.

“He still remains a card carrying member of the Labour Party and the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council.

“The party is solidly united and behind its leadership and the leadership of the Presidential Campaign Council.

“We are also not unaware of attempts by our opposition in some political parties to infiltrate the party’s structure at all levels since it has become obvious that the chances of the Labour Party’s candidate emerging victorious in the upcoming general election is becoming brighter day by day.”

He noted that the party’s leadership will do everything within its powers to ensure that the cohesion within the party is not tampered with, adding that it will not be distracted by the anctics of the opposition candidates until all its candidates become victorious in the 2023 general election, scheduled to hold between February and March.

Okupe together with 10 others, were expelled from the party for violating its constitution. The party leadership in the state alleged that Okupe and others have in the last six months failed to pay their membership dues, despite several notifications.

He was also accused of being a Peoples Democraric Party (PDP) mole trying to destabilize Labour Party in the state.