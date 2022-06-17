Labour Party Picks Okupe As Peter Obi’s ‘Interim’ Running Mate

In a bid to beat deadline, the Labour Party has reportedly submitted Doyin Okupe’s name as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had last week asked all political parties to submit the names of their presidential candidates alongside those of their running mates before 6pm today.

INEC had warned that failure to comply would render the presidential nominations of the parties invalid.

It was learnt that the Labour Party may have submitted Okupe’s name to INEC as an interim measure to beat the deadline pending when the party reached a decision on who to pair with Obi.

The new Electoral Act provides that parties could substitute candidates for an election in the event of death or withdrawal of such candidates from the race.

Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022 reads: “A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute its candidate whose name has been submitted under section 29 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate:

“Provided that in the case of such withdrawal or death of a candidate, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit a fresh candidate to the Commission for the election concerned.”