Labour Party Reacts To Obi’s Victory In Lagos, Vows To Get Justice For Obidients

Labour Party in Lagos State has described the victory of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the Saturday’s presidential election in Lagos as a well deserved one.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who scored a total of 572,606 votes.

The former Anambra State governor also defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso who polled 75,750 votes and 8,442 votes, respectively.

In the result declared by the State Returning Officer, Adenike Oladiji, Obi won in Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho, Ojo and Somolu LGAs.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Monday, the state Chairman of the party, Dayo Ekong, said that although Labour Party won in the state, the margin could have been higher.

Ekong vowed that the party will do everything possible to get justice for Obidients who were allegedly disenfranchised in some parts of the state.

“This victory is a well deserved one. But, however, amidst all the attacks, intimidation and suppression and everything, Nigerians showed their resilience by making sure that they exercise their franchise – their civic right. And this is what we saw in the election in Lagos State,” Ekong said.

“We are still not going to rest, because we are out to make sure that every Nigerian vote counts. Places that we were disenfranchised like Ibeju Lekki, Surulere, Apapa and so on and so forth. We are not going to rest on our oars, until we get justice for great Obidients.”

There were reports of disenfranchisement in some parts of the state, occasioned by the activities of thugs that were disrupting the voting process.

Reports monitored at Oba Elegushi, Ikate, Surulere, Ajah, Oshodi, Okota, Mafoluku and a few other places showed thugs disrupting the voting process.

At Ajah, THE WHISTLER reported that people from certain parts of the country were prevented from voting.

The same thugs’ attacks which prevented people from voting took place in Surulere, part of Yaba, and other places.