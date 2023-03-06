Labour Party Replaces Murdered Enugu Senatorial Candidate With Younger Brother

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
The Labour Party logo next to Late Oyibo Chukwu, slain Enugu state senatorial candidate
The Labour Party logo next to Late Oyibo Chukwu, slain Enugu state senatorial candidate

Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu – younger brother of the late Barr. Oyibo Chukwu – has been elected as the Labour Party candidate for the rescheduled Enugu East Senatorial election.

Advertisement

Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu emerged as the party’s flagbearer after defeating Uchenna Ogbodo, Chinedu Nneji and Christian Onyeni during the party’s primary election to replace the deceased candidate.

Kelvin Chukwu, who scored 223 votes while other contestants scored nil, vowed to fulfil his late brother’s dreams and make the Enugu East Senatorial Zone proud.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Updated: Obi Approaches Court To Retrieve ‘Mandate’

Nigeria Politics

Tinubu Support Group Asks Atiku, Obi To Seek Redress In Courts

On his part, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Chief Casmir Agbo, praised the 231 delegates drawn from the 77 wards in Enugu East Senatorial zone for their resilience and support.

Recall that Barr. Oyibo Chukwu was set ablaze and assassinated in Enugu two days to the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Subsequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled the senatorial elections in the zone and rescheduled the polls for the 11th of March, 2023.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement