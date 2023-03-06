Labour Party Replaces Murdered Enugu Senatorial Candidate With Younger Brother

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu – younger brother of the late Barr. Oyibo Chukwu – has been elected as the Labour Party candidate for the rescheduled Enugu East Senatorial election.

Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu emerged as the party’s flagbearer after defeating Uchenna Ogbodo, Chinedu Nneji and Christian Onyeni during the party’s primary election to replace the deceased candidate.

Kelvin Chukwu, who scored 223 votes while other contestants scored nil, vowed to fulfil his late brother’s dreams and make the Enugu East Senatorial Zone proud.

On his part, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Chief Casmir Agbo, praised the 231 delegates drawn from the 77 wards in Enugu East Senatorial zone for their resilience and support.

Recall that Barr. Oyibo Chukwu was set ablaze and assassinated in Enugu two days to the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Subsequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled the senatorial elections in the zone and rescheduled the polls for the 11th of March, 2023.