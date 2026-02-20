Labour Party Says Abia Governor Has No Plans To Join APC

The Abia State Chapter of the Labour Party has firmly dismissed reports alleging that Governor Alex Otti is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the claims as false, misleading, and baseless.

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chidiebere Okoro, the party refuted speculations that the APC allegedly postponed its congress due to a purported arrangement involving Governor Otti’s planned defection.

The party stated unequivocally that no such arrangement exists, emphasizing that Governor Otti remains a committed and bona fide member of the Labour Party—the platform under which he was elected and continues to serve the people of Abia State.

According to the statement, since assuming office, Governor Otti has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the principles of good governance, transparency, accountability, and inclusive development. The administration, it noted, has recorded measurable progress in critical sectors, including infrastructure renewal, healthcare reform, educational advancement, and economic empowerment initiatives.

The party highlighted ongoing projects aimed at improving citizens’ welfare, creating opportunities for youth and women, and strengthening the state’s economic foundation, stressing that these efforts are already yielding positive results.

Describing the rumors as unfortunate, the Labour Party said the spread of unverified information at a time when the government is focused on consolidating developmental gains is both distracting and counterproductive.

“Governor Otti remains steadfast in his commitment to delivering tangible results and ensuring that government policies and initiatives proceed without disruption or needless speculation,” the statement read.

The party called on media practitioners, political stakeholders, and members of the public to verify information through credible and official sources before dissemination, urging all concerned to focus on sustaining progress and improving the quality of life for Abia residents.

Reaffirming its unity and resolve, the Labour Party stated that it remains committed to providing responsible leadership and people-centered governance in Abia State.