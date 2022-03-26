Lack Of Consensus May Mar APC Convention As Governors, Ministers Leave Venue

Some governors and ministers were seen leaving the Eagle Square, venue of the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress as the event is being delayed over failure to produce an acceptable consensus list of candidates.

First to leave at about 4:49 pm was the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Silva, who left as news filtered in that negotiators had failed to arrive at consensus on some key positions.

He was seen leaving with some of his aides and was held up among the hordes of delegates who were still making their way into the venue.

When asked why he was leaving, he simply said, “No comment,” as his security details pushed him through the sea of bodies at the gate opposite office of Head of Service to the Federation.

Leaving afterwards was Kogi State governor, Mr Yahaya Bello while Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai , came in.

Soon after, Ebonyi State governor, Mr Dave Umahi, left after briefly entering the venue with hordes of supporters.

Then the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Chris Ngige left.

Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, came in briefly and left afterwards.

When approached to speak on why he came in briefly and was leaving, Ameachi declined comment.

But one of his aides who refused to identify himself told the WHISTLER that, “The convention has not started. We will be back, wait for us.”

However, Nasarawa State governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule, who came in about 2pm also left by 5:07pm.

He was joined by Niger State governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, who came in and greeted delegates from his state. He too left without comment.

But Cross River State governor, Mr Ben Ayade, was still seated as at press time.

THE WHISTLER gathered the absence of ministers was due to the Electoral Act 2022, which categorises ministers as appointees of government that are not eligible to vote or be voted for.

It was gathered that negotiators are having stormy session at a private location trying to forge consensus and get aspirants to step down for President Muhammadu Buhari’s anointed candidate, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, from Nasarawa State.

The sticky point, according to sources, is the rejection of N20 million said to have been ordered as a refund to all aspirants who stepped down by Buhari’s candidate.

Our correspondent gathered that some of the aspirants are asking for more compensation or they would prefer to figut it out at the convention.

So far, ex-governor and current senator, Mr Umar Tanko Al-Makura from Nasarawa State; Senator Sani Mohammed Musa and Mohammed Etsu from Niger State have stepped down.

Also, ex-governor, Mr George Akume from Benue State and former governor, Mr Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara State all agreed to stepped down for Adamu after much horse trading.