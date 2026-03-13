Lack Of Planning Reason For Fuel Hike, Says Obi

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has blamed the recent sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices in Nigeria on the country’s lack of strategic planning.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, Obi highlighted the impact of the ongoing US-Iran conflict on global oil markets, saying, “A few weeks ago, petrol was selling for less than N1,000 per litre, but today it costs over N1,200 per litre.

“Diesel, which was also priced below N1,000 per litre, is now over N1,500 per litre.”

According to him, these rapid increases illustrate how quickly external shocks can affect the Nigerian economy.

Obi explained that most countries maintain strategic petroleum reserves to cushion their economies against supply or price shocks, but Nigeria lacks such a buffer.

Advertisement

“The underlying issue is a lack of planning. Countries that engage in planning create buffers against shocks, while those that do not remain vulnerable to them,” he said.

Obi’s comments come as petrol prices hit about N1,300 per litre in various parts of the country on Monday following a hike in gantry prices at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery from N995 to N1,175 per litre.

Some stations were reported selling petrol for as high as N1,350 to N1,400 per litre.

Economists and members of the Organised Private Sector have warned that the price surge could trigger inflationary pressures on goods and services, forcing businesses to adjust budgets and pricing strategies to cushion the impact on consumers.

They urged the Federal Government to strengthen efforts to boost local refining capacity and find innovative ways to tackle recurring fuel price spikes.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress also criticised repeated petrol price hikes, while international developments, including potential emergency oil reserve releases by G7 nations, were cited as attempts to stabilise global oil supply.

However, Obi on his part called for structural reforms, saying, “The old maxim remains true: when a country fails to plan, it has already planned to fail,” emphasising the need for long-term planning to insulate the country from global shocks and protect the economy from sudden price hikes.