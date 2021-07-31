Lack Of Sex Can Destroy Your Marriage, Oyedepo Advises Couples

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Canaanland, Ota Ogun State, David Oyedepo has advised couples not to starve each other of sex if they want their marriage to be a happy union.

He made this known on his official Facebook page on Saturday.

He explained that the temptation for extramarital affairs is high when couples don’t satisfy each other sexually.

He urged spouses to be available for their partners when the urge for sex comes.

“A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied,” he stated.

Speaking in the same vein, the Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church Jahi, Abuja, Pastor Chris Abraham, told the congregation during a wedding service on Saturday, that love was the foundation for a successful marriage.

He advised the newly wed not to expect perfection from their spouse, adding that love must be unconditional.

“Marriage is a covenant commitment to love an imperfect person unconditionally for the rest of your life,” he said .

He also said that the primary proof of love was giving.

He urge husbands to continue to express love to their wives by buying them gifts.