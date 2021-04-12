Lady Narrates How She Was Robbed By Commercial Bus Operators In Enugu

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Esther John, working as a pub attendant at the popular Museum garden in Enugu, Monday, narrated to THE WHISTLER how she and her sister were lured into a commercial bus, and had their phones snatched under rape threat.

According to her, they were lured into the vehicle by a female occupant that appeared as a genuine passenger.



In her words, “I’m from Oturkpo local government area in Benue State. When we closed last Wednesday, around 11pm, we boarded a bus at Ogui junction to Abakpa. It was a mini-bus. The occupants were the driver, a female in the front, the conductor and a guy at the back seat. It was the female occupant that asked us to enter the bus so that we could leave earlier.

“The commercial bus had tinted glasses. We got to Abakpa junction, and the lady pleaded that we pass through a different route to enable her to drop a message. We passed through a different street, and got to a point where the bus suddenly parked. The conductor and the guy behind got down and demanded out bags. My sister refused and they slapped her. When I insisted that I won’t surrender my bag, the conductor said I should be ready to be raped serially. With the way they slapped my sister, and the rape threat, I gave them my bag. My sister was also overpowered. The lady in front did not say a word while this episode lasted.

“We trekked home, and till today, we have not recovered the phone. My phone numbers 08141865257 and 09072020131 have been switched off since then. I appeal to the police to help us recover the phone.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police PRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, did not yield results, but a senior police officer in the state police command, on condition of anonymity, advised that, “Passengers should avoid late hours in returning home. They should also report such incidents promptly. We are just getting this information now. Such criminals could be tracked using those phone numbers if properly reported.”