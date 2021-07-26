Lady Sets Self Ablaze In Port Harcourt

Tragedy struck in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State after a yet-to-be identified lady jumped into an uncompleted building and set herself ablaze.

Members of a vigilante group which discovered the tragedy were alerted by smoke bellowing from the building.

By the time they got there, they saw the burnt body of the lady whose identity is still unknown.

The incident happened around the popular Timber Road in Oyigbo early Monday morning.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to THE WHISTLER, the lady “was seen trying to jump over the fence of the building which is an uncompleted hotel with a one liter gallon which happened to be fuel.

“After few minutes residents started seeing flames coming out from the compound. Upon getting in saw the

lady ablazed inside the fenced building.”

Leader of the Local Vigilante’OSPAC, ‘ Ihuoma Martins, confirmed the report and said the remains of the lady had been deposited at a mortuary in the area by the Police.