LAGOS: ‘16.5m Residents Don’t Earn N1.2m Yearly’ – Rhodes-Vivour Faults Plan To Build 8 New Islands

The Lagos State 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has criticised the state government over plans to develop eight new islands to reduce land and housing deficit.

According to him, such development would not be in the interest of the majority as it would be very expensive, adding that 16.5 million Lagosians do not make up to N1.2m as income in a year.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Yacoob Alebiosu, during a media press briefing recently to mark the first year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, disclosed that eight new islands are underway in the state to create waterfront estates/man- made Islands.

Some of the Islands/estates, which the commissioner said have been approved by the governor, include Aishasul Island, Xavier Properties Limited, Cowrie Shore and Palava Yard.

But reacting to this on Thursday, Rhodes-Vivour said the development of the state should not be at the exclusion of the majority of residents.

He said: “16,500,000 out of the estimated 22,000,000 people in Lagos state do not make up to 1.2m/ year

“Development of lagos must not be at the exclusion of the economic majority of its residents.

“This same government has threatened to demolish buildings in the Ibejulekki Axis for lack of ” documents”. Entire estates built to roof level, with the government either complicit or turning a blind eye, Is the same government that wants to create new islands to tackle the housing crisis?”

Rhodes-Vivour argued that sandfilling floods indigenous communities and affects water draining out of the city, adding that it would create more problems for the poor.

To address housing deficit in the state and provide affordable housing, he suggested decentralization of development in the state.

“The islands underway remain unfinished, and unaffordable for the majority in need of shelter. Sandfilling floods indigenous communities and affects water draining out of the city. How is the govt solving the problems already caused to the poor by sandfilling for the rich?

“Is it not smarter to develop lagos East and lagos West on solid ground to truly tackle housing deficit and access to affordable housing.

“Should properties that don’t impede on the right of way and all other excuses given by the demolition government not be regularised ?

“We have fathers & mothers who don’t see their children till the weekend b/c of a lack of affordable housing closer to where they work.On the long run, this tears apart our social fabric.

“Housing solutions must be targeted at the economic majority, not the rich few,” Rhodes-Vivour noted.