LAGOS: 3 Escape Death As Dangote Truck Collides With Commercial Bus

Three male passengers narrowly escaped death after an accident at Mosafejo–Aradagun, along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, involving a Dangote articulated truck and a commercial Mazda bus with registration number FST 946 YK.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Lagos State Government said the incident occurred when the driver of the articulated truck, while attempting to manoeuvre an unauthorised U-turn, collided head-on with an oncoming commercial bus.

The truck driver was apprehended by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement, said the team, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), responded promptly to the distress situation.

He added that through a swift and well-coordinated emergency intervention, all three critically injured victims were successfully rescued from the scene and immediately conveyed to the General Hospital by FRSC officials for urgent and comprehensive medical attention.

“Preliminary accounts indicate that the incident ensued when the driver of the articulated truck, while attempting to execute a manoeuvre at an unauthorised U-turn point, collided head-on with the oncoming commercial bus,” the statement read.

“The violent impact resulted in three male passengers sustaining severe injuries while the driver was immediately apprehended by LASTMA.

“Personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in synergy with operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), responded with commendable promptitude to the distress situation.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, expressed sympathy with the injured victims and their families and wished them a speedy recovery.