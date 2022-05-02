LAGOS: 5 Die, 23 Rescued, Many Still Trapped As Building Marked For Demolition Collapses

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed five people dead in a three-storey building that collapsed on Ibadan street in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the building collapsed on Sunday night while many of the occupants were asleep.

Twenty three persons including children were reportedly rescued alive from the rubble.

Residents of the area alerted emergency agencies while they began searching the rubble to rescue the trapped victims.

Emergency agencies including the NEMA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, among others subsequently rushed to the scene and commenced a search and rescue operation for the victims.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the death of four occupants and added that the collapsed structure had been marked for demolition.

“Another three-storey building, on Lagos Street, about 200 metres away from the current scene has shown signs of distress with part throwing pebbles and falling off.

“The building had also been marked as distressed but the occupants were deviant. However, the building has been re-sealed and occupants evacuated by officers of Lagos State Buildings Control Agency.

“Four deaths including two male and two female. 23 people have been rescued alive including seven children and 16 adults. Another young man, Tahin, has just been recovered, making five deaths.”

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement late Sunday, had said that some of the injured victims were rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for urgent treatment.

He said, “On arrival at the incident scene, an old three-storey building comprising rooms and parlour was discovered to have collapsed.

“A search and rescue operation is ongoing. 20 rescued alive and out of the victims rescued, two sustained severe injuries and have been taken to LASUTH for further treatment.”