LAGOS: Adegboruwa Accuses Sanwo-Olu Of Abandoning Governance For Tinubu Presidential Campaign

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN has accused Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu of abandoning governance to promote the presidential campaign of his benefactor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The senior lawyer claimed on Saturday that governance in the state is in “recess” before, during and after the APC Special Convention that produced Tinubu as presidential flagbearer.

Sanwoolu was spotted sitting directly behind Tinubu at the APC Convention in Abuja and Adegboruwa alleged that he is yet to follow up on pressing crime issues in his state.

He stated via his Facebook page:

“SANWOOLU AND GOVERNANCE IN RECESS

“Since the declaration of the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has abandoned governance in Lagos State.

“He is the unofficial campaign manager of Tinubu, his media strategist and personal anchorman. The Governor has hardly been in office.

“It was the Governor that declared the ban on motorbikes but he is not on ground to monitor the daily crisis occasioned by the declaration, though commendable but needs careful enforcement.

“The rainy season in Lagos is always a bitter experience for Lagosians in flooding, heavy traffic and other casualties, but the Governor has not been on his seat to address issues related to this. Crime has been on the increase in Lagos lately.”

The senior lawyer further alleged that state resources will be deployed to promote Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He added:

“No doubt state resources will be involved in these campaign activities and most government officials will cash in on the absence of the Governor to also abandon their responsibilities, either to pursue their political or other business interests.

“There are many more grave consequences attendant upon the decision of the Governor to abdicate his constitutional responsibilities in pursuit of the political ambition of the APC presidential flag bearer.

“From all the foregoing, I do hereby appeal to Governor Sanwo-olu to return to Lagos and assume his constitutional responsibilities of functional governance. His Excellency was not elected as Campaign Manager of politicians but as an administrator.

Eko o ni baje.”