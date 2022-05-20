The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that it is yet to identify the mangled body found on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway.

Although the body has been evacuated to make way for resumption of operations on the runway, FAAN said it has begun investigation to identify the corpse and determine how it got there.

Flight operations at the airport suffered temporary disruption after the corpse was found on the runway on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

International flights were stopped from landing and taking off from the airport’s international terminal.

FAAN’s Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, who reacted in a tweet on Friday, said normalcy had been restored and outcome of investigation will be made public.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public of an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022

“A motorized cleaner that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours. Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly,” said Hope-Ivbaze.