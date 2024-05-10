Lagos Announces 25 Weeks Traffic Diversion For Repair Of Roads On Ikoyi Axis

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State government has announced a 25-week (five months three weeks) traffic diversion along Adeniji through Falomo, including Bourdillon and Queens Drive.

According to the state government, the diversion is necessary to facilitate the repair of failed asphaltic sections of the roads.

The repair work will commence on Monday, May 13, and is expected to continue until November 7, 2024.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The commissioner said the repair works will be done in phases to mitigate the traffic implications it may cause.

“To mitigate the traffic implications, the repair works will be conducted in phases. Phase 1 will focus on the stretch from Glover Road Junction on Alfred Rewane Road to Falomo Roundabout, starting from Monday, 13th May, 2024. During this phase, the portion of the road from Glover Junction to Falomo Roundabout will be closed to traffic.

“For the period of the 1 Phase repair works, Motorists on Alfred Rewane Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout will turn left at Glover Road Junction onto Thompson Avenue to access Falomo Bridge through Bourdillon Road and continue their journeys.

“The other side of the road will be open to traffic, (i.e Falomo Roundabout heading towards Mainland),” Osiyemi said.

While urging motorists to be patient, he explained that the partial closure of the roads is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road sections by the Federal Ministry of Works.

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the Partial closure is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road sections by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos),” he added.