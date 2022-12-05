Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion As APC Women Rally For Tinubu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has rolled out traffic division advisory to aid the motoring public in navigating their journeys ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) women rally for presidential campaign scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Old Onikan Stadium), Onikan, Lagos.

Advertisement

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Monday, explained that traffic will be restricted between Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2 and Onikan Roundabout from 10am on the slated date.

Oladeinde advised motorists making use of Island Club road by Police Headquarters Zone 2, Onikan to connect their desired destinations through alternative routes.

The commissioner said that Motorists from Victoria Island can make use of Ozumba Mbadiwe road through Five Cowrie Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to access Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road and connect their destinations or go through Bonny Camp to access CMS/ Marina Bridge after Independence Bridge (McWen Bridge) and loop it down towards Cathedral Church to link Lagos Island through Odunlami Street to continue their journeys. He added that they can utilise Force road beside Muson Centre to J.K Randle Avenue (Race Course) to Water Board to Old Broad Street to complete their journeys.

He advised motorists who use King George V road to link Awolowo road or Jk Randle Avenue through Onikan Roundabout to use Turton Street inwards Lewis Street to Sandgrouse or make use of Moloney Street to access Obalende.

Advertisement

For motorists from Awolowo road, Ikoyi heading to Onikan, Oladeinde explained that they can make use of Falomo Roundabout to Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road to access Simpson/Sandgrouse road or go through Simpson Interchange to Obalende to Moloney Street and proceed on their journeys.

According to the commissioner, motorists from JK Randle Avenue (Race Course) going towards Water Board should alternatively use Old Defence road or Ganiyu Smith road to link Igbosere, Sandgrouse to Simpson Street and access Third Mainland Bridge through Simpson Interchange for their desired destinations.

He enjoined APC party members and other motorists attending the rally to access the venue using the Third Mainland Bridge to descend at Onikan exit to link the designated car parks, adding that Alfred Rewane road through Falomo into Awolowo road and Outer Marina through Force road will also be open for attendees to access designated car parks.

Oladeinde listed designated free parking lots for cars to include; Zone 2 Car Park, Club Road, MUSON Kitchen Car Park, Odeya Multi-Layer Car Park, King George V Road, TBS , Cricket Pitch Car Park., Independent Building Car Park., Banquet Hall Car Park., Marquee Car Park, Old Defense Headquarters Car Park and other Parking Lots as directed by officials

He assured the general public of security and effective traffic management at all the strategic junctions and intersections to ensure safety and security of all road users and free flow of traffic within the perimeter of the campaign venue.