Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion For Women Run

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the 10th edition of the Lagos Women Run, which will take place on Saturday.

According to a statement on Thursday signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the 10-kilometre race will commence at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and finish at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

The event is being organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) in partnership with the race organisers.

Osiyemi stated that there will be partial road closures along key routes, including TBS, Water Board, Old NITEL, Outer Marina, Officers Mess, Bonny Camp Bridge, State House, Ahmadu Bello Way, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Bridge, Falomo Roundabout, Awolowo Road, Onikan Roundabout, and Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of both runners and motorists, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Nigeria Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LSNC) will be deployed to manage movement along the affected routes.

Advertisement

The statement advised motorists heading from Ozumba Mbadiwe to the Third Mainland Bridge to divert through Bonny Camp to Onikan Underpass, link Marina Exit to Force Road, and connect Outer Marina to the bridge.

Similarly, motorists from Apongbon heading to Ikoyi are to use Odunlami Street to link Igbosere Road, connect Moloney Street, and continue their journey through Ikoyi Road.

Osiyemi appealed to all motorists and road users to exercise patience and obey traffic officials, noting that the affected roads will be reopened gradually as the race progresses.

“Traffic officials from LASTMA, the Police, FRSC, and LSNC will be on ground to manage movement and ensure safety of both participants and road users,” he said.

“The Lagos State Government appeals to all motorists to exercise patience and obey traffic officials, as the closures are temporary and will be reopened gradually as the race progresses.”

Advertisement

Lagos Women Run is an all-female running event. It is an Initiative of the Gym Assured and MARRCOM Marathon and Road Race Company.