Lagos APC Blasts ADC Over ‘Toxic’ Tinubu Birthday Wish

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The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over its message to President Bola Tinubu on his 74th birthday, describing it as “disgraceful” and reflective of a party in crisis.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, said the ADC’s remarks, which it claimed were presented as a birthday message, fell short of basic standards of decency and civility.

“The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the disgraceful and toxic outburst by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in what it shamefully attempted to pass off as a birthday message to President Bola Tinubu,” Oladejo said.

He added that at a time when “basic human decency demands restraint and goodwill,” the ADC chose “the low road of bitterness and petty political hostility.”

According to him, the conduct of the opposition party was “not only irresponsible” but also a reflection of “an opposition in deep crisis – rudderless, frustrated, and clearly overwhelmed by its own irrelevance.”

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Drawing a comparison, the APC spokesman referenced the response of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the personal loss of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, during a period when he was undergoing trial.

“For context, Nigerians need only recall the dignified and empathetic disposition shown by the ICPC in responding to the personal loss of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, even while he was still undergoing a criminal trial,” he said.

“That moment demonstrated that even in the face of serious institutional processes, civility, humanity, and respect must never be discarded.”

Oladejo argued that the ADC’s approach stood “in sharp and embarrassing contrast,” accusing the party of abandoning maturity and embracing desperation.

“It reveals a political platform that has abandoned all pretence of maturity and is now fully consumed by desperation and hopelessness.

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“When a party cannot distinguish between legitimate opposition and sheer recklessness, it forfeits any claim to seriousness,” he stated.

He further described the ADC’s conduct as “mindless toxicity,” insisting that Nigerians deserve a more constructive opposition.

“This brand of mindless toxicity is not opposition—it is political bankruptcy laid bare. Nigerians deserve an opposition that can think, organise, and present alternatives not one that lashes out in fits of frustration and calls it engagement,” Oladejo said.

The APC spokesman urged the ADC to redirect its focus toward internal organisation rather than what he termed “senseless attacks.”

“If the ADC has any remaining regard for its public standing, it should urgently redirect the energy it currently expends on senseless attacks into the far more urgent task of organising itself into something that at least resembles a functional political association,” he added.

Reaffirming the ruling party’s stance, Oladejo said the Lagos APC remains committed to governance and service delivery.

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“The Lagos APC remains focused, disciplined, and committed to delivering on the mandate of good governance, while lesser actors continue to flounder in chaos and irrelevance,” he said.