Lagos APC Denounces Opposition Agitation For New Electoral Act

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, has criticised renewed calls by opposition elements for a fresh amendment to the Electoral Act, describing the agitation as “an exhibition of ineptitude and political desperation.”

In a statement issued on Friday in Lagos, the party’s spokesman, Mogaji (Hon.) Seye Oladejo, said the opposition’s latest campaign for changes to the 2022 electoral framework was not driven by genuine reform concerns but by frustration over recent electoral setbacks.

“What Nigerians are witnessing is not principled advocacy for reform,” Oladejo said, “but a loud exhibition of ineptitude, impotence, and lack of seriousness by opposition politicians whose understanding of democracy begins and ends with empty rhetoric, press conferences, and choreographed protests.”

He argued that parties pushing for amendments had failed to build credible grassroots structures or present viable alternatives to voters, insisting that their focus on legal reforms was misplaced.

“It is deeply ironic that individuals and parties who have repeatedly failed to organise themselves internally or articulate coherent policy alternatives now seek to lecture the nation on democratic standards,” he stated.

“The opposition has consistently offered noise in place of ideas, agitation in place of solutions, and propaganda in place of policy.”

Oladejo maintained that the existing law, enacted by the National Assembly of Nigeria and implemented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), provides a sufficient framework for credible elections if properly utilised by political actors.

“Rather than engage constructively within the framework of the law as passed by the National Assembly and implemented by INEC, they have chosen the well-worn path of blame-shifting and theatrical outrage,” he said.

“This endless circus may serve partisan social media audiences, but it does nothing to advance Nigeria’s democracy.”

The APC spokesman also referenced what he described as the opposition’s “monumental losses” in recent by-elections, arguing that organisational weakness—not legislative inadequacy—was responsible for their performance.

“A political party that could not even deploy polling agents across all voting units—a basic organisational requirement in any serious democracy—should be the last to question electoral outcomes,” Oladejo said.

“Expecting victory without structure, preparation, or grassroots presence is not democratic activism; it is political fantasy.”

While dismissing what he termed “reactionary agitation,” the Lagos APC said it was not opposed to electoral reforms in principle. However, it stressed that any review process must be evidence-based and nationally focused.

“We reiterate that any review of our electoral framework must be grounded in national interest, empirical evidence, and institutional respect—not in the bruised egos of serial election losers,” Oladejo added.

He called for a more constructive opposition, noting that democracy thrives on competition rooted in ideas and organisation rather than protest alone.

“Nigeria deserves a vibrant and responsible opposition,” he said. “What it currently has is a coalition of perpetual complainers unwilling to confront their own structural weaknesses. We urge them to return to serious political work and offer Nigerians credible alternatives—if they can.”