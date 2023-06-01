Lagos APC Leaders Not Against Obasa’s Third Term Speakership Bid- Spokesman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has denied reports that its leaders are opposing the third term bid of the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Advertisement

Obasa who was first elected into the Assembly in 2003 and has been the Speaker since 2015, is said to be seeking a third term.

However, there are indications that his ambition is facing stiff opposition as party leaders have decided to stop him.

But speaking with THE WHISTLER on Thursday, the Publicity Secretary of APC Lagos, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said the party based on its democratic values, would not dictate for members-elect of the next Assembly in the state on who becomes their leader.

Oladejo stressed that, even though, the party can be consulted, members-elect are at liberty to decide on the next Speaker.

“Mere rumour! We’re concentrating on forming a government for this dispensation. Please, discountenance any rumour.

Advertisement

“We won’t be dwelling on rumour at this point in time,” he told THE WHISTLER.

“The party is not in the business of deciding (who becomes the next Speaker). We don’t dictate,” Oladejo added.

Despite the denial from the party, a source in the party told THE WHISTLER that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is not favourably disposed to Obasa.

According to the source, the Speaker has attitudinal and leadership issues, adding that members-elect are looking for someone who is leadership-friendly, accommodating and more embracing to their challenges.

“He sees himself as more as a superior than primus interpares,” an attribute, which the source said is autocratic.

Advertisement

“Even the governor is not favourably disposed towards him. And if other leaders like that are not equally favourably disposed towards you, you’ve a herculean task.”

“When you occupy that kind of position, it’s a collegial thing. You’re just one among equal. Basically, everybody should be treated with evenness and equity,” the source added.

Also, there are reports that a meeting was held after the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, where the leaders of the party decided that since Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, are both non-indigenes of the state, an indigene should be the next Speaker.

In this regard, a member of the Assembly representing Epe State Constituency 1, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, reportedly over a week ago declared for Speakership.

The bid for Speakership by Tobun who was first elected into the Assembly in 2011, appears to be gathering momentum ahead of the inauguration of the next Assembly scheduled to hold this month.

Meanwhile, a member representing Ifako-Ijaiye constituency 01 at the Assembly, Temitope Adewale, last Thursday said 36 lawmakers-elect are backing the current Speaker, Obasa for a third term bid.

Advertisement

The endorsement of Obasa, according to Adewale, followed a resolution reached by the lawmakers-elect in the state.

“Lagos cannot afford not to have him as Speaker if the fortunes of true governance enjoyed by the state must be sustained.

“Obasa is a stabiliser and has sustained the peace and unity in the House. He is a very accommodating leader who is ready to learn and relearn,” the lawmaker had said while addressing journalists.

“Obasa has defended so well the legislative arm of government. Today, we have one of the best Houses of Assembly in Nigeria because we have practiced all that the others are just asking for. He has moved the House from where it was before to be above the common standards of excellence,” he said.

“I can tell you there is nobody who will challenge him successfully. If you are talking about loyalty, he is very loyal to the party, he is loyal to the elders of Lagos and loyal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Above all, he continues to uphold the tenets of democracy,” Adewale added.