Lagos APC Re-Elects Ojelabi As Chairman

Nigeria
By Eucharia Chionye NEWMAN
APC Logo

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi, has been returned for another term in office.

Ojelabi, alongside other state executives, emerged through a consensus arrangement at the APC state congress held at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium on Tuesday.

At the congress, which had delegates from the 376 wards across Lagos State in attendance, the Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Stella Okotete, presented the consensus list, which was subsequently affirmed by voice vote.

RELATED
Nigeria

Lagos Spends Over N1bn On Sanitation, Refuse Still Mounts

Opinion & Interviews

Interview: Enugu North Senatorial Seat Should Be Zoned To Late Sen Ezea’s Zone, Hon Ogara

Other executives elected include Moshood Olanrewaju as Deputy Chairman; Adeola Jokomba as Secretary; Azizat Mariam as Assistant Secretary; Seye Oladejo as Publicity Secretary; Babajide Sunday as Vice Chairman; Shola Eletu as Woman Leader; and Ayodele Adewale as Organising Secretary.

The congress was witnessed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa; Leader of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Tajudeen Olusi; and Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

Advertisement

Also present were former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; governorship aspirant, Olajide Adediran; and former senator, Ganiyu Solomon, among others.

Leave a comment

Advertisement