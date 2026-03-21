Lagos APC Taunts PDP, Says Makinde Heads ‘One-Man Governors Forum’

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The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified political attacks on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the opposition as a party in “rapid and irreversible disintegration” following a wave of defections by its governors and key stakeholders.

With Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed reportedly preparing to officially join the APC, Lagos APC said the PDP has lost its relevance in Nigeria’s political space, arguing that its internal crises and leadership failures had driven members away.

The state chapter of the party in a statement issued on Saturday by its Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the ongoing defections have left Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as the only visible pillar within the PDP Governors’ Forum, which he mockingly described as a “one-man platform”.

“Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State now stands on the brink of emerging as the de facto Chairman of a ‘one-man PDP Governors Forum’—a development that perfectly captures the depth of the party’s collapse,” Oladejo stated.

He added that what was once a formidable bloc of opposition governors had now been reduced to “a lonely outpost of dwindling influence,” underscoring what he called the party’s steady decline.

The APC spokesman argued that the exodus of governors from the PDP was not accidental, but rather a clear indication of a loss of confidence in the party’s leadership and direction.

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“Let it be said plainly: this is not coincidence; it is rejection. The steady exodus of governors and key stakeholders is a direct vote of no confidence in the PDP’s leadership, its lack of ideological clarity, and its chronic inability to resolve internal crises,” he said.

Oladejo further criticized the PDP’s internal structure, saying, “A political party that cannot keep its house in order, that hemorrhages its own elected leaders, and that offers no coherent direction cannot—and should not—be entrusted with the governance of a complex nation like Nigeria,” he added.

Beyond partisan criticism, Oladejo expressed concern over what he described as the weakening of opposition politics in Nigeria, warning that, “What we are witnessing is the collapse of responsible opposition politics, undermined by ego clashes, indiscipline, and a fixation on power without preparation. Nigerians deserve an opposition that is credible, organized, and ready—not one that is imploding in real time,” he said.

He urged opposition parties to learn from the APC’s experience prior to coming into power, noting that the ruling party built its success on discipline, long-term strategy, and unity of purpose.

“The APC did not stumble into power; it built trust, earned legitimacy, and presented Nigerians with a clear and compelling alternative. That pathway remains available—but it requires hard work, not shortcuts,” Oladejo noted.

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The Lagos APC spokesman also took a swipe at what he described as opportunistic politics within the opposition, where “personal ambition overrides collective purpose”.

“Today’s opposition seems trapped in a cycle of opportunism, where the pursuit of power has become an end in itself rather than a means to serve,” he added.

Reaffirming his party’s stance, Oladejo said, “While others scatter and self-destruct, we continue to consolidate on progressive governance, deliver measurable results, and strengthen democratic institutions in the interest of all Nigerians,” he said.

He emphasised that, “The future belongs to parties that demonstrate unity, vision, and the capacity to lead—not those struggling to survive their own internal contradictions.”