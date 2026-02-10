Lagos Apprehends Notorious Touts On Watchlist

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have apprehended two notorious touts popularly known as Omotaku along the Oshodi–Agunlejika–Apapa Expressway.

The taskforce spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off from a concerned group, ICU – To Save A Soul.

Abdulraheem said the suspects, Abiodun Ajasa, 44, of number 18 Jimoh Meji Street, off Agunlejika Street, and Junaid Folami of number 12 Agunlejika Street, Itire-Ikate, were allegedly involved in arresting unsuspecting motorists and extorting money from them whenever their vehicles developed mechanical faults on the highway.

He said the operatives acted swiftly on the intelligence and apprehended the duo while they were attempting to extort a motorist, adding that they initially claimed to be a bystander and a revenue collector respectively.

According to him, investigations confirmed that they are notorious Omotaku operatives who had evaded arrest on several occasions.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed that the suspects had been on the agency’s watchlist following numerous complaints from members of the public regarding the activities of an illegal revenue collection syndicate that unlawfully arrests motorists and negotiates financial settlements for the release of their vehicles.

“I receive numerous calls and online complaints from residents who report that these individuals operate deceptively and appear legitimate, making them difficult to apprehend,” he stated.

According to Akerele, during interrogation, one of the suspects, Abiodun Ajasa, confessed that their targets were usually vehicles conveying goods from Apapa Port that broke down along the expressway.

Ajasa also revealed that they approach such motorists under the guise of revenue collectors, claiming to protect them from rival Omotaku groups, before threatening them with vehicle impoundment unless they paid certain sums of money.

“The second suspect also confessed that his role was to prevent drivers from gaining access to their vehicles in order to instill fear and panic, thereby forcing them into negotiations,” Akerele said.

He assured the public that the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the law, adding that the arrest should serve as warning to other criminal elements who tarnish the image of government by carrying out unlawful arrests and extortion under the false pretense of revenue enforcement.

“I urge members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or through the Agency’s feedback channels for prompt response. There is no room for criminality in Lagos. The suspects will be prosecuted,” Akerele emphasised.