Lagos Arrests Six For Illegal Waste Disposal

The Lagos State Government has arrested six individuals for illegally dumping refuse on road medians and other unauthorised locations in the Meiran area of Alagbado.

The arrests followed a follow-up enforcement operation conducted overnight and into the morning of Tuesday by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team, after residents raised persistent complaints about indiscriminate waste disposal in the community.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who announced the development in a post on X on Wednesday, said the suspects have been handed over to LAWMA’s legal team for swift prosecution.

He added that all previously identified waste blackspots in the area have been cleared and significantly reduced.

“In response to the complaints raised by residents of Meiran in the Alagbado area of Lagos regarding illegal waste disposal on road medians and other unauthorized locations, the LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team conducted a follow-up operation.

“This operation, which occurred during the night and extended into the morning of November 18, 2025, resulted in the apprehension of six individuals for the illegal disposal of refuse in an unauthorized area,” Wahab said

Those arrested are Orumheregbe Funmilayo, 44; Adeyemi Boluwatife, 21; Adedayo Adeniyi, 39; Emeka Johnfry, 49; Funmilayo Olowolafe, 27; and Adegbola Monsuru, 47.

THE WHISTLER reports that last week, three individuals were arrested for illegally dumping waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Awosunle Akinola (65), Adepeju Seun (47), and Solamipe Akanwo, were apprehended during an overnight operation conducted by the LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team.

In June, the government issued a stern warning to residents, emphasising that anyone caught engaging in indiscriminate waste disposal would face a fine of up to N250,000 or a three-month jail term as part of stricter enforcement of environmental laws in the state.

At least six individuals were sentenced in July to one month in prison for illegal waste disposal.

The convicts—aged between 25 and 40—were arraigned before the Bolade Magistrate Court in Oshodi, where they pleaded guilty to the offences.

This came just a few weeks after five residents of the state were remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly engaging in illegal waste disposal along the Iba-Igando Link Bridge.