Lagos Arrests Three For Illegal Waste Disposal

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has arrested three individuals for illegally dumping waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Awosunle Akinola (65), Adepeju Seun (47), and Solamipe Akanwo, were apprehended during an overnight operation conducted by the LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team.

Disclosing the arrest in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the culprits have been handed over to the LAWMA legal team at the Oshodi Taskforce office for further legal action.

He stated that the operation, which lasted through the night and concluded in the early hours of Tuesday, also led to a significant reduction in illegal dumping spots across Ayobo.

“The individuals have been transferred to the LAWMA legal team at the Oshodi Taskforce office to initiate further legal proceedings. All identified black spots have been effectively minimised.

“This operation concluded early on the morning of November 11th, 2025,” Wahab stated.

In June, the government issued a stern warning to residents, emphasising that anyone caught engaging in indiscriminate waste disposal would face a fine of up to N250,000 or a three-month jail term as part of stricter enforcement of environmental laws in the state.

At least six individuals were sentenced in July to one month in prison for illegal waste disposal.

The convicts—aged between 25 and 40—were arraigned before the Bolade Magistrate Court in Oshodi, where they pleaded guilty to the offences.

THE WHISTLER reports that this came just a few weeks after five residents of the state were remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly engaging in illegal waste disposal along the Iba-Igando Link Bridge.