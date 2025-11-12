Lagos Begins Clearance Of Beggars, Nuisance In Ketu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State government has commenced the clearance of beggars and other individuals constituting a nuisance along major roads in the Ketu-Alapere area of the state.

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) carried out the operation on Wednesday as part of efforts to maintain order, ensure free flow of traffic, and promote a cleaner and safer environment.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the exercise reflects the government’s determination to enforce environmental laws and sustain the aesthetics of public spaces across the state.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) today commenced a clearance operation at Ketu-Alapere, removing beggars and other individuals constituting a nuisance along the road median,” Wahab said.

“This exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain order, ensure free flow of traffic, and keep our public spaces clean and safe for all. Every part of Lagos must reflect the standard of a Cleaner Lagos and a Greater Lagos.”

In a video shared by him, a woman in a hijab carrying a baby could be seen being escorted to a waiting Black Maria.

The commissioner added that all individuals arrested during the operation would be profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

THE WHISTLER reports that in December 2024, at least 17 persons, including eight minors, were arrested by the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce in some parts of the state for alleged street begging.

The task force carried out the operation during a patrol on major routes, including Alfred Rewane, Osborne, Alexandra, Bourdillon in Ikoyi, and the Lekki-Ajah express corridor on Victoria Island.