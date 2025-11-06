Lagos Bridge Design Must Include Us, Visually Impaired Warn FG

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Centre for Infrastructural and Technological Advancement for the Blind (CITAB) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the proposed reconstruction of the Iddo Bridge in Lagos fully accommodates persons with disabilities, particularly the visually impaired.

The group described the project as an opportunity to demonstrate true inclusion and compliance with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, had recently announced that three major spans of the Iddo Bridge, which were damaged by fire and truck collisions, would be demolished and rebuilt. The reconstruction, expected to begin later this month, will last about three months.

Reacting to the announcement, CITAB’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Jolomi Fenemigho, in a statement on Thursday, commended the Federal Government for its prompt action to restore the bridge but stressed that accessibility must be a key component of the new design.

He said true safety goes beyond repairing structures to ensuring that every Nigerian, including those with disabilities, can move freely and safely.

“We applaud the decisive move to repair the Iddo Bridge and enhance public safety,” Fenemigho said.

“However, genuine safety and the long-term resilience of a modern bridge must include every Nigerian. For too long, our infrastructure, including bridges, walkways, and roads, has created barriers instead of pathways for the visually impaired and other PWDs.”

He called on the Federal Ministry of Works and its contractors to use the project as a benchmark for inclusive design, insisting that all plans must meet the standards set by the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, which guarantees equal access to the physical environment and public facilities.

Fenemigho also reminded the government that the law prohibits approving public building plans that lack accessibility features, and any officer who violates this provision risks a fine of at least N1m or imprisonment.

He added that the under-bridge areas and pedestrian routes must be kept safe and free of illegal occupation to prevent hazards that endanger all pedestrians, especially persons with disabilities.

“The announcement mentioned meetings with LASTMA and FRSC to ensure smooth movement. We ask, where is the representation for the more than 25 million Nigerians living with disabilities?” Fenemigho asked.

“The Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 is explicit. Infrastructure projects must follow building codes guaranteeing accessibility. The Iddo Bridge reconstruction is a test of the government’s promise to leave no one behind.”

CITAB urged the Federal Ministry of Works to consult with Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) before finalising the bridge design to ensure accessibility features are incorporated from the beginning rather than added later as an afterthought.