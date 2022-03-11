Lagos BRT Driver Remanded For ‘Murder, Rape’ Of Bamise Ayanwole

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday ordered that a 47-year-old Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial centre for alleged murder and rape of a 22-year-old girl, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Magistrate O.A. Salawu, ordered that Ominnikoron be remanded for 30 days.

She held that Ominnikoron was to be remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defendant is charged with conspiracy, murder, rape and misconduct with regards to corpses.

The charge was read to the defendant but his plea was, however, not taken by the court.

Salawu adjourned the case until April 11 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Officer in charge of the legal department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mrs. Yetunde Cardoso., said that Ominnikoron committed the offence at 8p.m. on Feb. 26, along Ajah-Oshodi expressway, on a Lagos State BRT bus with code number 257.

She said that Ominnikoron, who was on duty as a driver, raped Ayanwole, and pushed her out of the moving BRT bus.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 223, 260 and 165 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 223 stipulates death penalty for the offence of murder, 260 provides for life imprisonment for rape, and 165 carries five years imprisonment for misconduct with regards to corpses.