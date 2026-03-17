Lagos Budgeted N276.62m For Demolitions In 2025 – Report

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The Lagos State Government allocated N276.62m in its 2025 budget for the demolition of illegal structures, a third-quarter budget implementation report has revealed.

The document indicated that the allocation was designated for enforcement operations by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), which is responsible for monitoring building activities and ensuring compliance with physical planning regulations.

Lagos State Government Budget Implementation Report for Quarter 3, 2025

Despite the budgetary provision, only N50m had been spent on the exercise as of the end of the third quarter. This represents 18.1 per cent of the total allocation, leaving an unspent balance of N226.63m.

Further details in the report show that the N50m recorded in the third quarter accounted for the entire expenditure on the project between the first and third quarters, suggesting that no funds were utilised for the demolition of illegal structures in the first half of the year.

In recent years, the Lagos State government has ramped up enforcement actions, including sealing and demolishing buildings that contravene approved plans or pose structural risks.

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Lagos State Government Budget Implementation Report for Quarter 3, 2025

In October 2025, it reportedly demolished over 100 houses in Oworonshoki as part of an urban regeneration campaign that commenced in September.

Similar operations were carried out in Ikota Villa Estate and Oral Extension, both located in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

At Oral Estate Extension, 17 buildings were pulled down in October 2025 during an enforcement exercise led by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources. The government said the action was aimed at protecting wetlands, restoring natural drainage channels, and securing the right of way for the proposed Green Line Rail Project.

Demolition exercises were also conducted at the International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo in September 2025, where several newly constructed buildings, including warehouses and shopping complexes, were removed.

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At least 19 structures, each reportedly valued at over N150m, were affected at the New Mandela Plaza within the complex.

The government said the operation was necessary to eliminate illegal and unsafe developments and restore order in line with physical planning regulations.