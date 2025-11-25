Lagos Chef Sent To Kirikiri For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded Promise Okala, 34, to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for the alleged sexual molestation of his neighbour’s teenage daughter in a bathroom.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. F Onamusi, ordered the remand of the defendant after his refusal to listen to his plea.

She ordered that he be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Onamusi thereafter adjourned the case until Dec. 18.

The defendant, a chef, who resides at 15, Elebiju St., Ketu, Lagos, is being tried for sexual assault and penetration by finger.

The Prosecutor, ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji, told the court that the offences were committed in September 2025, at the defendant’s residence.

Ademigbuji said that the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was inside the bathroom urinating when the defendant came inside and locked the door.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant fondled the victim’s breast and fingered her private part.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.