Lagos Clamps Down On Illegal Buildings At International Trade Fair Complex

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government on Wednesday clamped down on illegal buildings at the International Trade Fair complex in the Ojo area of the state.

The enforcement exercise was led by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, and other functionaries of the government.

Advertisement

The exercise led to the sealing and partial removal of block works of some unapproved buildings, of which some were commercial premises warehouses and stores.

According to the ministry’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, the commissioner noted that the International Trade Fair was notorious for all forms of illegal buildings.

Also affected by the enforcement exercise were structures under construction, amongst which were those erected on drainage alignments.

While decrying the tendency for erecting buildings without approval in the area, Olumide said that although Trade Fair Complex is located within the Federal Government land, by virtue of the Supreme Court judgement of 2003 physical planning falls under the responsibility of state governments.

Advertisement

The commissioner called on property owners and developers in the area to file applications to regularise their buildings.

“He emphasised that the enforcement exercise would continue in the area until one hundred percent compliance was achieved.

“He urged all property owners and developers within the trade fair complex to approach the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Amuwo District Office, to file in their applications and regularise their buildings,” Sanusi said.