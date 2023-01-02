Lagos Concert: Burna Boy Under Fire For ‘Insulting’ Fans After Late Arrival

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some fans of multiple award-winning Nigerian music star, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, A.K.A Burna Boy, have expressed displeasure over the singer’s late arrival at his Lagos concert held on Sunday night.

While calling out the singer on Twitter, the fans noted that the ‘Last Last’ crooner failed to apologize for keeping them waiting for hours under cold weather.

The concert was held at Eko Energy City and was themed #LagosLovesDamini.

According to the fans, the show was slated for 9pm but Burna Boy didn’t show up until about 3am.

Amid his performance, Burna Boy lashed out at some of his fans while recalling how he was allegedly accused of killing someone at a club in August 2022.

He further stated that he would have canceled his performance and returned home if not for another artiste, Seyi Vibes, that appealed to hold the concert.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “If no be Seyi Vibes, I for just don dey go house. But I dey here with una, after una don talk sey I kill person for Cubana, after una don talk say my mama dance for Fela.”

He subsequently performed his hit songs to the waiting fans who cheered him despite their earlier displeasure.

Below are some of the comments from some of the angry fans:

@PoojaMedia said, “Burna Boy sings about poverty & slavery. The western world dance to it & even give him awards. Then, come back to Nigeria after touring the world for a year to enslave Nigerians/Africans. Gutter mentality.”

@JoeyAkan said, “ Burna Boy to White People: “My Africans are suffering. Dance to my music, brand me a reformer and reward me financially.

Burna Boy to the suffering Africans: God punish una.”

Another Twitter user @Vibes_doctor said, “ Imagine what burna boy had to say. Zero apologies. He really thinks the concert was a favour to Nigerians.”

“Burna Boy kicked a fan after making his fans wait for 6 hours in the cold and saying “God punish una,”@itzbasito said.

Burna Boy kicked a fan after making his fans wait for 6 hours in the cold and saying “God punish una”.



