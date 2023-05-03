Lagos Constitutes 22-Man Inauguration Committee For Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State government has constituted a 22-man inauguration committee to coordinate the activities for the May 29 swearing-in ceremony for a second term in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The committee has the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, as Chairman, while a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Saidat Olayinka Oladunjoye, is the Vice-Chairman.

“Members to serve on various sub-committees that will organise the inauguration include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo; Abayomi Oluyomi; Gbenga Omotoso; Engr. (Mrs.) Aramide Adeyoye; Olawale Musa; Sukanmi Oyegbola; Bayo Ogunlana and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye,” a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said Wednesday night.

“Mrs. Adenike G. Akanbi is Secretary of the Committee, which also has the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and Mr. Bimbo Onabanjo as members.”

Other members of the committee are Kolade Alabi; Bolaji Durojaiye; Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr. Hakeem Shittu and Ayiri Oladunmoye.

The committee, which has started work, has Omotoso as Chairman Publicity Committee.