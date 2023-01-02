Lagos Constructing 16 Jetties To Improve Movement On Waterways – Sanwo-Olu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, said that as part of his administration’s plans to build multimodal transportation system in the state, his government is constructing 16 jetties to improve movement on the waterways.

According to Sanwo-Olu, eight out of the 16 jetties have been completed, while the rest will soon be completed.

The Governor who disclosed this while making appearance on TVC morning show “Your View” said the state has also added 22 ferries, with each carrying between 40 and 50 passengers at a go

He said: “That is meant to improve movement on the waterways. But we are not sitting back to wait. We have added 22 ferries.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that “the plan for public transportation is to have what we call an Integrated Urban Mass Transportation System — using rail, using waterways and using the BRT road infrastructure.”

The Governor also explained that the transportation and traffic management strategy of his administration was designed based on the feedback gotten from the people of Lagos during his campaign for governorship election.

He informed that the state government has deployed 1, 300 Bus Rapid Transport, about 1000 Medium capacity buses, about 500 The Last mile buses, and about 1000 LagRide taxis.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Transportation which happens to be the first pillar in our THEMES agenda was something that we designed out of questions from our audience during our campaigns and after we have won election. So it is not something that just fell on us. And you could see that it was also the one that people have asked us the most challenging issue to solve. So, it is traffic management and transportation.

“Till date in terms of transportation and what has been our direct intervention in that space; high capacity buses, which you all call the BRT – the high end buses, we have introduced a thousand three hundred; the medium capacity, we have introduced almost about another thousand; The Last mile buses, which are like the bigger version of Korope – 8 to 10 seater, we have introduced about 500; and also taxis. We have introduced LagRide, which is like another thousand.

“These are just interventions in the state road infrastructure and it is road infrastructure that we see that all of us usually ply today.”

The Governor noted that by the time the state rail project is completed, this multimodal transportation system will help reduce journey time for Lagosians and make movement predictable

The end goal, according to the Governor, is to make the city resilient and take it to the next century.