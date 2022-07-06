Lagos Consumes N4.5 Billion Worth Of Food Daily, 50% Of Beef Produced Nationwide

Although Lagos State covers only 0.4 per cent of Nigeria’s territorial land mass making it the smallest in the country, residents however consume up to N4.5 billion worth of food daily, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this as he reiterated commitment to food security during a two-day zonal sensitisation workshop in the state.

States in the southwest including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti are participating in the workshop.

The governor, represented by Mr Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economy, Planning and Budget, said that the state had decided to take the bull by the horn in guaranteeing food security for people with different agricultural and food value chains.

According to him, Lagos has a rich history of economic growth and transformation.

He said,

“Although it covers only 0.4 per cent of Nigeria’s territorial land mass making it the smallest in the country, its consume about N4.5 billion worth of food daily and 50 percent of beef produced in the country

“it also accounts for over 60 per cent of industrial and commercial activities. Lagos is a coastal state and has an extremely limited arable land space and home to about 21 million people.”

The workshop was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Lagos Ministry of Economic, Planning and Budget.

He called for joint collaboration among Southwest geopolitical zones to implement the Food Systems Transformation Pathways 2022.

Sanwo-Olu added that improving the food systems would influence positive changes and as well address multiple challenges being experienced in the country.

He said that the state agric roadmap was a deliberate effort to develop the agricultural sector by way of interventions from the public, private sector, international technical and donor organisations.

“I am aware that the need for states across the six geopolitical zones to be adequately sensitised on the implementation of the National Food Systems Transformation Pathways is the basis for this workshop.

“As a state government, we will continue to provide infrastructure and incentives to support all private sector initiatives where required.

“History has shown that any society that is unable to provide food guarantee, its security is open to abuse and utmost danger,” he said.

The governor commended the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure that the food systems summit in conjunction with the United Nations is developed.

“I assure you that the Lagos State Government is fully committed to achieving a food-secured Lagos and Nigeria through partnership with all national and sub-national entities as well as private sector and international technical and donor organisations,” he said.

He urged all participants at the workshop to show commitment by sharing ideas and opinions on the selected programmes slated to kick-start implementation.