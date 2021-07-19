Lagos Court Grants 49 Detained Yoruba Nation Protesters Bail

A Lagos State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba has granted bail to the 49 persons arrested during the July 3, peaceful protest by Yoruba Nation agitators at Ojota area of the state.

The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, said this in a statement on Monday.

It was learnt that the magistrate granted them bail following the application filed before the court by their counsel.

Adeleye said the agitators are to provide N300, 000 with two sureties each.

“One of the sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with proof of tax payment,” he said.

It could not be ascertained if the detainees have been able to meet their bail conditions as at the time of filing this report.

The Ilana Omo Oodua had slated its rally for Lagos State but some days before it, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, warned that the police would not allow the rally.

The CP said the rally could cause traffic jam but the group insisted on the rally saying it was their rights to protest provided such was not violent.

Yoruba Nation agitators trooped out on the day and the police disperse them by firing shots and a 25-year-old lady, Jumoke Oyeleke, was hit by bullet and died on the spot.

Forty nine of the protesters were arrested and have been in detention since.