Lagos Court Jails Eight For Phone Snatching

Eight men have been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for snatching phones from pedestrians on the Mile 2 Bridge in Lagos.

The suspects—Mr Anthony Osinachi (21), Mr Victor Onuoha (45), Mr Rowland Ede (25), Mr Daniel Chisom (24), Mr Emmanuel Chukwu (35), Mr Ogbonnaya Uchechi (18), Mr Godday Eke (28), and Mr Benjamin G. (30)—were arrested earlier on Thursday during a morning raid conducted by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development in a post on his X handle, stating that the suspects were apprehended while engaging in phone-snatching activities on the pedestrian bridge.

Following their arrest, the men were arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, where they all pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment each.

“The eight miscreants arrested earlier today for snatching phones on the pedestrian bridge of Mile 2 Bridge were arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment,” Wahab said.