Lagos Demolishes Buildings On Drainage Setbacks In Lekki

The Lagos State government, on Wednesday, began the demolition of structures and shanties on drainage setbacks at the Lekki II Ikota drainage channel.

A statement by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources said the demolition exercise followed the expiration of several contravention notices served on the property owners which were ignored.

Addressing journalists at the scene of the demolition, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the demolition underscored the seriousness of Governor Babajide SanwoOlu’s administration regarding law and order restoration.

Speaking through the Director of Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Engr Mahmood Adegbite, Wahab said the state government started serving contravention notices on the property owners since 2020 when all the structures were at foundation levels.

According to the Commissioner, the property owners, however, were adamant and rebuffed all measures suggested by the state government to them to prevent flooding major parts of the community and went ahead to sand fill the setback of the channel preparatory to constructing more structures.

Wahab explained that flooding is caused by natural forces as well as anthropogenic factors, one of which is building on flood plains and Right of Way of drainages.

He added that one of the major buildings demolished on Wednesday was at the foundation level in 2020 when the owner was informed that the building was constructed within the drainage Right of Way.

The commissioner said the approved Right of Way is 15metres but due to the high density of the area, it was reduced to 10metres, adding that the property owners in the area not only built on the Right of Way but obstructed the water carriage way from 15 meters to 3metres.

Wahab informed that after the demolition, the government would ensure that the maintenance crew come to dredge and widen the width of the canal.

“Few people cannot be allowed to cause hardship to the majority. We also received petitions about these unwholesome activities that bother on impunity and we had to act decisively.

“This should serve as warning to others who have done similar things at other locations, they should know that their actions have consequences at the end of the day.” he said.